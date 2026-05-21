MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Air defense forces of foreign countries could not effectively counter even 8% of the drones sent by Ukraine to attack Russian regions, unmanned aircraft expert and general designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin.

"The Russian air defense system is, without exaggeration, the only one in the world currently prepared to repel drone attacks. Strategic research conducted at our think tanks confidently demonstrates that even the most advanced countries in the world would be unable to repel even 8% of the drones that strike us daily. During the special military operation, Russia has developed and produced new interception systems tailored to combat drones and also organized a multi-layered, echeloned defense with an end-to-end targeting and control system," the expert stated.

According to Kuzyakin, Russian air defense crews heroically counter Ukrainian drone attacks every day. "We barely realize the daily feat of our heroes defending our skies. Repulsing an attack of a thousand aerial targets launched in several waves is an unattainable achievement even for the Soviet-era army. A feat unattainable by any country in the world today," the expert said.