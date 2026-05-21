Japan remains committed to postwar pacifist path — Cabinet

TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. The Japanese government has rejected Russia and China’s statement that Tokyo’s course toward accelerated remilitarization poses a serious threat to peace and stability.

"Regarding references to Japan, since the end of the war our country has consistently promoted democracy and the rule of law, contributing to prosperity not only in Asia but around the world," Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said at a press conference in Tokyo. Ozaki added that Tokyo pursues an "exclusively defense-oriented policy."

"Therefore, we believe the statements by China and Russia are completely unfounded. Japan’s peaceful postwar path will not change in the future," he said.

At the same time, the deputy chief secretary of the Japanese Cabinet criticized China, arguing that its foreign policy and "military actions" raise concerns in the international community, including Japan. He also reiterated criticism of Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two sides issued a joint declaration. Moscow and Beijing noted that "Japan’s current course toward accelerated remilitarization poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region, causing continued high concern within the international community and among the countries of the region." They also called on the Japanese government to "learn lessons from the inhumane chapters of its own aggression, fully recognize the outcomes of World War II and abandon new militarism and remilitarization, which once brought grief and suffering to the peoples of the world and Japan itself.".