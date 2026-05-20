MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Europe and Vladimir Zelensky were literally "hanging off the shoulders" of US President Donald Trump and his administration in the wake of the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in an interview.

"You asked about Anchorage. America under Donald Trump is the only nation that admits the need to eliminate the root causes - no joining the alliance, and recognition of the realities on the ground resulting from the referendums held in response to the coup d’etat," he said. "We have agreed with this approach."

"Another thing: Europe, including Zelensky, immediately started badgering Washington. They were practically hanging off the shoulders of the Trump administration and US officials during the Russia-Ukraine negotiations, demanding that the Americans change course," Lavrov added.