Launch of Xudapu NPP to provide China with cheap, clean energy — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Commissioning of the Xudapu nuclear power plant (NPP) built under a Russian-designed project will provide Chinese enterprises and households with affordable and clean energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russia-China talks.

"Our high-tech company Rosatom is successfully operating on the Chinese market. Construction of Russian-designed power units at the Tianwan nuclear power plant and the Xudapu nuclear power plant is nearing completion. Their commissioning will make a significant contribution to the energy supply of the Chinese economy and help provide Chinese enterprises and households with affordable and clean energy, which is very important," the head of state said.

According to Putin, Russia and China also have major potential for cooperation in renewable energy, particularly in implementing joint low-carbon generation projects. "The issue of mutual recognition of Russian and Chinese environmental certificates for electricity generation is being worked out. A corresponding memorandum was signed as part of our visit," the president noted.

In addition, Russia and China will strengthen partnership in the area of critically important elements and metals needed for broader implementation of green technologies, Putin said. "Overall, Russia and China are vigorously developing industrial cooperation by creating new joint value-added chains and introducing advanced technologies and innovations," the head of state added.

The Xudapu nuclear power plant is being built in China under a Rosatom project. In 2019, a number of contracts were signed, including a general contract for construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Xudapu NPP with VVER-1200 reactors, as well as a contract for nuclear fuel supplies. Under the contracts, the Russian side designs the NPP’s "nuclear island," supplies key equipment for both power units and provides project support, supervisory installation and supervisory commissioning services for the supplied equipment.