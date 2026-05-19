Russia, China to discuss energy projects during Russian delegation's visit — Novak

KRASNOYARSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to discuss energy projects during the Russian delegation's visit to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Energy is always on the agenda because it is a cornerstone of our bilateral trade and economic turnover. Therefore, naturally, both corporate executives and Russian government representatives are flying there. We will discuss current progress and the implementation of previously reached agreements," Novak said.

"We are satisfied with our ongoing cooperation with China on oil and gas supplies. If any new or additional projects are considered, we will announce them during the trip," the Deputy Prime Minister added, responding to a question about Russia's interest in ramping up oil and gas supplies to China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit. He will be in the Chinese capital on May 19-20.