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Russia to cooperate with Chinese universities, companies in high-tech sector — ASI

Svetlana Chupsheva noted that international cooperation is expanding in high-tech medicine and creative industries

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) will cooperate with leading Chinese universities and companies in the high-tech sector, ASI Director General Svetlana Chupsheva wrote on her Telegram channel.

"We are joining forces with our Chinese partners in the field of high technologies. During my visit to the PRC, I signed a number of cooperation agreements between ASI and leading Chinese universities, companies, and organizations," she wrote.

She noted that international cooperation is expanding in two key areas: high-tech medicine and creative industries. ASI will work alongside the China Chamber of Commerce and several medical, scientific, and technological enterprises.

"I had the pleasure of meeting colleagues from Xiaotangshan Hospital in person. I toured the rehabilitation departments across a range of specialties, including neurology, oncology, cardiopulmonary recovery, and comprehensive rehabilitation. I highly appreciated their integrated approach: the hospital combines medical care, scientific research, training, prevention, and rehabilitation," Chupsheva stressed.

Additionally, ASI intends to collaborate with China in the creative industries.

"Exchanging expertise and projects at the intersection of AI, education, and art is crucial. Our partners now include the China Science Film and Video Association and East China Normal University," the head of ASI added, expressing confidence that the new agreements would lay the foundation for future joint technological breakthroughs.

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