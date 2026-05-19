UN chief’s spokesperson confirms receiving Lavrov’s letter on Bucha

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric has confirmed receiving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s letter with 12 questions about the Bucha provocation.

"That letter has been received, and a response has been drafted," he told a briefing, adding that the response has not "been mailed yet."

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine earlier in the day that Lavrov had sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with 12 questions about the alleged massacre committed by Russia in Bucha.

On March 30, 2022, the Russian army, as a gesture of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the Kiev area, including the city of Bucha. On March 31, 2022, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. Several days later, Western media released footage showing - unlike earlier recordings - bodies of people lying on the streets of the city, whose killings were immediately attributed to Russian troops by the West. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation concerning the dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces.