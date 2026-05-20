Trump says resolution of conflict with Iran close

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he expects the conflict with Iran to be resolved very soon.

"We're going to end that war very quickly. They (Iran - TASS) want to make a deal so badly. They're tired of this," he stated during an event with US lawmakers at the White House. "It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen fast," he added.

According to Trump, the United States launched the war against the Islamic Republic because Iranian authorities had nuclear weapons "on their mind." "We’re not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," the American leader said. "We’re going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon. Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added.