Draft strategy for chemical industry development to be submitted to government by year-end

KRASNOYARSK, May 19. /TASS/. The draft strategy for the development of Russia’s chemical industry through 2050 is planned to be submitted to the government by the end of this year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin said.

"The draft strategy for the development of the chemical industry until 2050 will be submitted to the Russian government by the end of 2026," he told reporters.

The document takes into account the priorities for the development of the chemical industry to achieve technological independence and technological leadership, the development of new technologies, scientific and industrial infrastructure, human resources, and the introduction of incentive measures of state support, Yurin added.