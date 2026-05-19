Three plants for Volkswagen, Foton, and JAC brands to open in Uzbekistan by year-end

TASHKENT, May 19. /TASS/. Manufacturing plants for automotive brands Volkswagen, Foton, and JAC are scheduled to launch in Uzbekistan by the end of the year, the presidential press service reported.

The announcement followed a meeting where President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals to develop the automotive industry, expand production capacity, and enhance the sector's competitiveness.

"The launch of Volkswagen, Foton, and JAC plants is also planned for this year," the statement reads.

The press release notes that in recent years, Uzbekistan's automotive industry has entered a new stage of development focused on competition and consumer interests.

"While a decade ago the automotive market was associated with a single manufacturer and long waiting lists, today five automobile plants have been established in cooperation with major brands such as Chevrolet, BYD, KIA, and Hyundai," the statement stresses.

According to the plan, the first stage for the Volkswagen brand involves launching semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly in Tashkent. The next stage entails establishing a full production cycle within the Angren Free Economic Zone, increasing the localization level, and expanding into foreign markets.