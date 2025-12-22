{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trade turnover between CIS countries totals around $90 bln in 10M — Putin

According to the Russian president, the multifaceted cooperation between the countries developed successfully

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between CIS member countries amounted to around $90 bln in the first 10 months of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an informal CIS summit.

"In the past year, the multifaceted cooperation between our countries developed successfully overall. This is evidenced by the substantial volume of trade between Russia and the Commonwealth member states, which amounted to almost $90 billion in the first 10 months of this year," he said.

Over the past 30 years, the Commonwealth has established itself as an authoritative regional integration association, in which member countries build relations on the principles of genuine good-neighborliness, equal partnership, mutual benefit, respect, and consideration of each other's interests, Putin added.

The head of state also noted the importance of CIS countries cooperating in preserving a unified cultural and humanitarian space and expanding diverse exchanges between citizens. "Our peoples are truly connected by many things: a deep interweaving of traditions and cultures, a commitment to common moral and spiritual values, and close family and familial ties," he said.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinCIS
