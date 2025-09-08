Aeroflot plans to sign firm contracts for 90 MC-21 aircraft by year’s end — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot wants to complete the discussions and sign firm contracts for 90 domestic MC-21 aircraft by the end of this year, the group's CEO Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have already signed a firm contract for the first 18 aircraft. We are discussing the terms of the next contract for 90 aircraft. We would like to complete this discussion and sign firm contracts by the end of the year," he said.

Aleksandrovsky noted that the group's fleet could increase to 460 aircraft by 2030.

"The main factor in this increase is the supply of domestic aircraft," he said adding that by 2033-2035 the share of domestic aircraft will account to about 50% of the Group’s fleet.

Earlier, Aleksandrovsky said that Aeroflot plans to receive 200 domestic MC-21 aircraft by 2033, with deliveries of 108 airliners expected by 2030.

About the aircraft

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft, intended to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It can also serve as an alternative to foreign-made aircraft.

The MC-21 is designed to transport passengers, baggage and cargo on domestic and international airlines. The aircraft is designed for flights over distances of up to 5,100 km. It is possible that a long-range type of this aircraft will be designed.

As Rostec’s press service told TASS, at present more than 20 Russian MC-21 airliners at different stages of completion are at the Rostec United Aircraft Corporation plant in Irkutsk.