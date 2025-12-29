Putin talked with US representatives 17 times this year — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. In 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with American representatives on 17 separate occasions, including 10 conversations with US President Donald Trump, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"Bearing in mind that it is December 29 today and there are only a few hours left before the New Year, we can mention an interesting detail, including from a political point of view. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin held 17 contacts with American representatives," Ushakov said. "This includes his visit to Alaska, 10 telephone conversations with Donald Trump, and six meetings with his special envoys," the Kremlin representative said.

Ushakov said the intensity of contacts with the United States is very telling. "You can draw your own conclusions about what this means," he said.