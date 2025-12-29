EU, NATO prepare for armed confrontation with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow will do its best to ensure Russia’s security against the backdrop of Europe and NATO’s aggressive actions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told reporters.

"Speaking about European bureaucrats, first of all those at the helm of the European Union and NATO - the essence of their policies, of their public remarks, of their defense policy is to create conditions for a military confrontation with Russia," Grushko said.

"Unfortunately, this is the reality," the deputy minister noted.

"As our President has said, we are prepared for any development. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the Russian Federation's defense capability and security are 100% guaranteed under any circumstances," he stated.