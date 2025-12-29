Trump says US ready for dialogue with Iran but could also use force

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. Washington is ready to engage in dialogue with Tehran but the option of using force remains on the table, US President Donald Trump said.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again, because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," he stated at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump pointed out that "Iran may be behaving badly," but added that it had not been confirmed. "If it’s confirmed, look, there will be consequences. Consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than last time," the US president noted.

When asked if Washington would be open to engaging in bilateral discussions with Tehran, Trump answered in the affirmative.

Earlier, Trump and Netanyahu held talks at the US leader’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.