NEW YORK, December 29. /TASS/. Many politicians in the US, and not only Democrats, have no interest in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and are opposing peace efforts, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said.

"There are many people, not just Democrats, in Washington, that don't want this peace deal to go through, and that's because a lot of them have an invested interest into some of these defense contractors, and they're personally invested with their stock portfolios. So we are seeing pushback," she told Fox News.

The US lawmaker expressed hope that, despite resistance from some politicians, a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine will still be achieved.