High voltage line restarts after repair at Zaporozhye nuclear plant

MELITOPOL, December 29. /TASS/. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high voltage power line returned to operations after the repair, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) said.

"ZNPP has restarted operations of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage line," the plant said on its Telegram account.

The repair of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high voltage power line damaged as a result of the Ukrainian army’s attack was performed with attending inspectors of IAEA, the plant informed.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) completed the activities of restoring the connecting line between the outdoor switchgears of the nuclear and thermal power plants. This line was damaged as a result of firing by the Ukrainian armed forces, which led to termination of voltage feed to the plant from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power transmission line," ZNPP noted.

"Repair activities were performed by joint efforts of ZNPP and Rosseti company specialists. The entire process was witnessed by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the power plant added.