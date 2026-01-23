Time of Heroes good mechanism for careers of special military op participants — DPR head

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Time of Heroes program is a good mechanism for attracting people who have proven their loyalty and love for their country with arms in hand to management positions, head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin told reporters.

"The Time of Heroes program is an opportunity to attract to various positions, including in the government, departments, and ministries, those people who have already proven their commitment to our country with arms in their hands. Secondly, it is an opportunity, given their existing potential, to retrain them in areas where it is needed," he said at the "Knowledge. State" forum at the National Center Russia.

Pushilin added that he considers this work useful and the program necessary. "This sends the right message to those guys who are still at arms but haven’t yet decided on their future," he emphasized.

Pushilin told the forum that the DPR has a very young government. He also asked what will happen to the veterans of the special military operation after returning to civilian life. "What’s happening with the drones? They will all be used by our institutions, our ministries, agencies, and so on. That is, our lives will change when all these drones are used in civilian life. And what the guys on the front have learned to do will definitely make a difference in our lives. Naturally, we can’t do without artificial intelligence. And, thank God, there’s also a growing desire and increasing attention being paid to this in our country. This is an inevitable part of life and we shouldn’t be afraid of it, we need to immerse ourselves in it, and we need to use it for the sake of the development of both our country and our people," Pushilin noted.

He added that the authorities will inevitably face a period "when the guys return from the front with an justice sensitivity for objective reasons." "This will have a definite impact on the work of all civil servants, because there will simply be no room for formal replies and bureaucracy," the DPR head believes.

About the program

The Time of Heroes program was developed for participants and veterans of the special military operation and launched in March 2024 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration at the RANEPA's (Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration) Senezh Management Workshop.