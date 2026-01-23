Over 79% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russians' confidence in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.3%, a survey conducted from January 12 to 18 by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The poll shows trust in Putin fell by 1.6 percentage points over the past week, to 79.3%. The survey included 1,600 adult Russians.

"Positive responses regarding trust in Putin were given by 79,3% of respondents (a decrease of 1.6 percentage points), while approval rating for the president's work fell by 2.6 percentage points to 75.2%," the survey reported.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 46.6% of respondents (a decline of 5 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 48.7% (a decrease of 4.9 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin stands at 59.8% (a decrease of 3.6 percentage points).

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. Trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov is 31.8% (a decrease of 4 percentage points), while Just Russia For Truth leader Sergey Mironov receives trust from 27.6% (a decrease of 3.5 percentage points). Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky has 21.3% (a decrease of 1.1 percentage points), and New People party Chairman Alexey Nechaye is trusted by 9.9% (an increase of 1.6 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party is 33.8% (a drop of 0.3 percentage points), the Communist Party stands at 8.8% (a decrease of 1.1 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.4% (a decrease of 0.5 percentage points), Just Russia For Truth stands at 5% (a decrease of 0.7 percentage points), and New People party support stands at 7.8% (an increase of 0.1 percentage points).