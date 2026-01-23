Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of January 17-23 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Siminovka in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations in the Kharkov direction. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Privolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Priluki in the Zaporozhye Region. <…> During the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region through well-coordinated operations," it said.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and energy facilities over the week, the ministry reported.

"On January 17-23, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition and fuel depots, workshops for the production and sites for the storage, pre-flight preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,110 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, 107 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 23 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 personnel, two tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 150 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,255 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 33 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 personnel, 33 armored combat vehicles, including two Stryker armored vehicles and four M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, 80 motor vehicles and 18 artillery guns, among them six Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 11 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,970 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,970 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank and 33 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and five National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,970 personnel, four tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 33 armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, among them two US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,740 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,740 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,740 personnel, three tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 67 motor vehicles and 11 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns and 13 jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 335 personnel, 37 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, 13 electronic warfare stations and five materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian troops destroy eight Ukrainian army’s multiple rocket launchers over week

Russian troops destroyed eight multiple rocket launchers and a surface-to-air missile system of the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed eight multiple rocket launchers, including three Western-made rocket systems, and also an Osa surface-to-air missile launcher," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,468 Ukrainian UAVs, 47 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,468 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 47 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 35 guided aerial bombs, 47 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, seven Neptune long-range missiles and 1,468 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy over 110,000 UAVs in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces have destroyed over 110,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 110,812 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,279 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,650 multiple rocket launchers, 32,775 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,611 special military motor vehicles," the ministry reported.