Board of Peace now focused on Gaza, other areas not discussed — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, January 24. /TASS/. The Board of Peace’s mission is currently focused on the Gaza Strip, and no discussions on other regions are currently under way, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the NTV television.

"At present, the Board of Peace views Gaza as its priority, and there have been no discussions to date on other issues that it can tackle beyond the enclave’s borders. We have just united, we are still taking shape, but we rolled up our sleeves and immediately started working on Gaza, because this is our priority topic that must be dealt with without delay," he said. "Practical measures with regard to the Gaza Strip need to be taken as quickly as possible."

Fidan went on to say that "a number of committees were formed as part of the Board, and one of them is tackling only Gaza-related issues."

"There is also a committee of 15 Palestinians, which will be in charge of day-to-day governance in the Gaza Strip. There is also the executive committee, performing the functions of the Board of Peace’s secretariat," he continued. ‘Later, stabilization forces will be added to these three bodies, and, if necessary, other structures will be created."

He noted that in accordance with the Board’s charter "its mission and objectives have been significantly broadened."

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. More than 50 countries will join the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said. While the initiative was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, it will handle the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions as well.