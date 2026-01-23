Ukraine’s energy system stretched to the limit — DTEK energy holding

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine’s energy system has worsened, and the country’s power grid is stretched to the limit, the DTEK energy holding said.

"The power supply situation has deteriorated sharply all over Ukraine," the company said in a statement on Telegram. "The power generation system is stretched to the limit, while some facilities are undergoing emergency repairs. In order to prevent an overload, operators are forced to resort to emergency shutdowns."

Daily blackouts for hours at a time have been introduced in all regions of the country due to massive damage to the generating and distributing infrastructure. In case of new damage or system overload, emergency shutdowns are instituted. Due to problems with electricity, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are shutting down, and schools in some areas are extending holidays or switching to remote learning.