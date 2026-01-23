Tanker detained by French Navy escorted to Marseille port — agency

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. The tanker that was detained by France while sailing from Russia's Murmansk is being escorted to the port of Marseille-Fos in southern France, the AFP news agency reported, citing sources.

The vessel is expected to reach the port on Saturday morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the French Navy had detained a tanker sailing from Russia in the Mediterranean. According to the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture, an inspection of the Grinch oil tanker revealed a discrepancy in the registration data regarding the national identity of its operator. The ship was escorted to a place it could anchor, while prosecutors in Marseilles launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in France told TASS that the French authorities had not notified it about the ship’s detention. According to preliminary data, there are no Russian nationals among its crew.