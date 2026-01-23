Zelensky said agreed with Trump on supplies of missiles for Patriot systems

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he has reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump on supplies of missiles to Patriot systems.

He said he had discussed this issue with Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "I talked to President Trump and received - I won’t say how many - missiles for Patriots," Ukrinform quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Zelensky lamented that it is difficult for Ukraine to find missiles for Patriot systems and money to buy them.