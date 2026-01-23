MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The use of the Oreshnik missile system in early January triggered nervous reaction in Western countries due to the impossibility of intercepting it, Vasily Prozorov, a former officer of the Security Service of Ukraine, told TASS.

"Remember, on the first and second days after this, the mayor of Lvov said that there was no physical possibility of shooting down these missiles because they fall at such a speed that air defense systems simply couldn’t even detect them, let alone shoot them down. And this is a serious argument for the West. France, Poland, and Great Britain all responded nervously to this, since this is a weapon that has no analogues in the world and from which there is no cure," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike using the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine. That enterprise repaired and provided maintenance for the Ukrainian army’s aircraft, including F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by Western countries. It also produced long-and medium-range attack UAVs used for strikes on civilian facilities deep inside Russia.