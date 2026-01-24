US, EU plan to attract $800 billion to support Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 24. /TASS/. The European Union and the United States are planning to attract $800 in public and private investment to support Ukraine after a ceasefire, the Politico newspaper wrote citing a document.

According to the 18-page document obtained by Politico, within the next ten years the EU, the US and international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) undertake to spend at least $500 of public and private capital. Also, an unknown sum will be paid from the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund for rebuilding Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who took part in the emergency EU summit in Brussels, said European leaders had received a confidential document containing Kiev's financial demands totaling $1.5 trillion. Of this sum, $800 billion is intended for Ukraine to be allocated over 10 years for reconstruction, and $700 billion for military aid. Later, Orban said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had presented to European leaders the roadmap for financing Ukraine, which envisages allocation of $800 billion over 10 years and the country’s accelerated accession to the EU by 2027.