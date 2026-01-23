Ukrainian team discussed parameters of ending conflict at talks in Abu Dhabi — Zelensky

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation discussed the parameters of ending the conflict at the first meeting of a trilateral working group between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, and it’s too early to make conclusions yet, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A conversation was held previously. What is important is that there have not been such trilateral meetings for quite a while. They are discussing the parameters of ending the war. <...> Today, it is too early to make conclusions from the content of the talks. We’ll see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what results it yields," he said.

Zelensky added that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, his office chief Kirill Budanov (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) and Budanov’s deputy Sergey Kislitsa as well as the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia took part in today’s meeting. Tomorrow, they will be joined by General Staff Chief Andrey Gnatov, and Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Deputy Chief Vadim Skibitsky.