Macron expects to reach tradeoff on Russian assets by nearest EU summit

PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expects to keep control over Russian frozen assets and hopes that the tradeoff on their future fate will be managed to be achieved inside the European Union.

"We will find an option enabling us technically to answer all the legitimate questions asked," he said.

The goal is to complete the activities by the next EU Council meeting in December, and the European Commission will announce its decisions during the next coming days, Macron added.

The main task of Europeans is "to protect these assets against any changes" and "keep control over them," the French leader noted.