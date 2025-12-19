Only one-tenth of tents needed for displaced persons pitched in Gaza

RABAT, December 19. /TASS/. As of today, only 10% of tents needed for displaced Palestinians have been put up in the Gaza Strip, the head of the association of non-governmental organizations in the Palestinian enclave said.

"From 30,000 to 40,000 tents have been pitched in Gaza to accommodate displaced persons," he told the Al Jazeera television channel, adding that at least 300,000 tents are needed.

In his words, the most pressing problem in the enclave is to organize places fit for living and provide the refugees with basic household appliances and medicine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as many as 1,092 people died in Gaza while waiting for emergency medical evacuation from July 2024 to November 2025. However, WHO experts say that the actual number of such deaths could be even higher amid problems with obtaining verified information from the enclave. Not long ago, the WHO reported that nearly 16,500 Palestinians were waiting to be evacuated from the enclave to receive medical treatment.