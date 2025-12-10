Indonesia has vested interest in developing military cooperation with Russia — expert

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has good reason to develop military cooperation with Russia, Nikita Kuklin, an associate professor at the Department of Oriental Studies and an expert at the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University said.

"Indonesia has a vested interest in developing military cooperation, despite potential pressure from Western countries, as Russian advanced technologies such as the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets are important for Prabowo Subianto's armed forces modernization program, which he launched as defense minister. In this regard, the military training track mentioned by President Putin is of particular importance," he told TASS after Subianto's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kuklin said that this approach is pragmatic, staying true to Indonesia’s traditional doctrine of an active and independent foreign policy, one that espouses multipolarity, where the interaction of friendly and equal partners should be aimed at solving real development problems and jointly overcoming global challenges.

Earlier, Putin called defense cooperation between Russia and Indonesia very reliable.