Figure skaters Efimova, Mitrofanov win US pairs championship

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Figure skaters Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov won the US Figure Skating Championships in pairs competition.

The duo earned a total of 207.71 points across both programs, scoring 75.31 points in the short program and 132.40 in the free skate. Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea claimed silver with 197.12 points, while Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman finished third on 187.45 points.

Efimova has been skating with Mitrofanov since 2023. She competed for Russia until 2020, after which she changed her sporting citizenship to German. Efimova and Mitrofanov secured the US pairs title for the second consecutive year.

Efimova is currently awaiting approval of an American passport, which will prevent the pair from competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Italy.