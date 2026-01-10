Ukrainian attacks Belgorod Region with nearly 50 UAVs, 18 munitions over past day

BELGOROD, January 10. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 47 UAVs attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region, with 18 munitions launched across the territory, resulting in five people being wounded, the region’s operational command reported.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 18 munitions were fired at the settlements of Krasnaya Yaruga, Grafovka, Ilek-Penkovka, Kolotilovka, and Staroselye, with 11 drones involved in the strikes. Fifteen UAVs attacked villages in the Shebekinsky district. Six UAVs carried out attacks in the Belgorodsky district," the operational command said.

In addition, the Ukrainian military targeted the Valuysky, Volokonovsky, and Grayvoronsky districts with 12 drones, leaving five people injured. Air defenses shot down one drone each over the Ivnyansky and Krasnogvardeisky districts. Another UAV attacked Belgorod, damaging a commercial facility and several vehicles.