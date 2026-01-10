Sheremetyevo Airport stabilizes operation after restrictions

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport is operating normally, with airline flights performed according to an adjusted schedule, the airport said.

"Sheremetyevo Airport is operating normally. <…> Flights of Russian and international airlines are performed according to an adjusted schedule," according to a statement on the airport’s Telegram channel.

Sheremetyevo handled 174 outbound flights and 106 inbound flights between 00:00 a.m. Moscow time (09:00 p.m. GMT of the previous day) and 3:00 p.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT), according to data provided by the airport.

Passengers on arriving flights are receiving their baggage in full. "The targeted delivery of baggage of passengers on Aeroflot and Rossiya flights who completed their baggage claims and left the airport, continues," the statement said.

Sheremetyevo is regularly clearing runways, terminal areas, and access roads of snow and ice, as well as de-icing aircraft, the airport added.