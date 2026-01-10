Trump confirms plans to visit China in April

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed his plans to visit China in April.

"I get along very well with President Xi. I'm going to go over to China in April," he said at a meeting with oil executives on the situation in Venezuela.

Following a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October, Trump announced that he would visit China in April 2026. According to the US president, the Chinese leader will pay a state visit to the United States after that.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in early November that Trump and Xi could hold four meetings in 2026. Apart from the two state visits, the leaders may hold talks on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty events in Doral, Florida, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China’s Shenzhen.