South Korea’s defense minister denies launching drone to North

SEOUL, January 10. /TASS/. South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back denied North Korea’s reports that his country was launching drones in the northern neighbor’s airspace, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"The drones in question were not models operated by the South Korean military," the agency quoted him as saying.

South Korea’s defense ministry said its forces "had not conducted flight operations on the dates claimed by North Korea," Yonhap reported.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement said South Korean drones invaded the DPRK’s airspace and fell on its territory on September 27, 2025, and January 4, 2026. The North Korean military used electronic warfare equipment to take them down. The spokesman also said that the drones were designed for surveillance and fitted with recording equipment.