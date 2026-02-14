Rubio comments on statements about end of Western dominance era

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the idea that the Western alliance is weakening.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, he noted that after World War II many also believed that Western dominance had come to an end. "In a time of headlines heralding the end of the transatlantic era, let it be known and clear to all that this is neither our goal nor our wish," he said. "We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline," Rubio emphasized. He added that Washington needs strong allies who are proud of their culture and heritage and are prepared to defend a shared civilization.