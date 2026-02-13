Europe to escalate tensions if it sends troops to Ukraine — Macron

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. The deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean an escalation of the conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Munich Security Conference.

The French leader pointed out that there is no consensus on this issue in Europe.

According to him, the formula is the following: Europe helps Ukraine but does not directly involve itself in hostilities and will continue to do so.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia and that they will be considered legitimate military targets.