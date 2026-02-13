Audience praises Russian figure skater Gumennik’s program at Olympics

MILAN, February 13. /TASS/. The people at the arena in Milan chanted "Well done!" after Russian figure skater Pyotr Gumennik finished his free skate program at the Olympics, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Gumennik scored 184.49 points for the free skate and 271.21 points overall. The Russian skated in 13th place. A total of 24 skaters will perform their free skate programs. After his performance, Gumennik moved into first place.

He performed a quad flip, a quad Lutz, a quadruple loop, a quad Salchow in a cascade with a triple toe loop, a quad Salchow in a sequence with two double Axels, a triple Axel, and a triple Lutz and double loop cascade.

After the short program, Gumennik was in 12th place.