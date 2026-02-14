Trade growth among BRICS nations outpaces global average — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Trade between BRICS member states is growing at a significantly higher rate than the overall pace of global trade, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"Statistics show that trade growth among BRICS countries significantly exceeds both the overall growth rate of global trade and the trade growth between BRICS members and other partners," the diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, "this is simply an indication that BRICS - without being some kind of ‘magic wand’ - can truly help address challenges." "We need to expand this potential, and there is the political will to do so," he added.