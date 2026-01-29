Expert blasts Sweden’s plans to host UK, French nukes on its soil

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A Russian military expert criticized talks about the potential deployment of British and French nuclear weapons in Sweden as suicidal for the kingdom.

"In this case Stockholm, apart from its statements and rhetoric, assumes the highest level of responsibility for the future of its country, and its population. And this reckless and largely suicidal policy course may lead to unpredictable escalation scenarios," Alexander Stepanov, military expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, warned in an interview with TASS as he commented on a recent statement from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying that his kingdom was discussing extending the British and French nuclear umbrella over it.

According to Stepanov, Sweden could deploy freshly presented long-range cruise missiles with nuclear warheads that can be carried by French-made Rafale or Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets. Deploying British submarines with ballistic missiles in Swedish waters is also being considered. And Finland can become another NATO member after Sweden to host the alliance’s nuclear weapons, possibly as part of the US Nuclear Sharing program, the expert surmised, now that the Nordic country is buying 64 F-35s.

Similar steps, he continued, add to difficulties in providing strategic stability and would require a revision of priorities in Russia’s foreign policy and nuclear deterrence against countries deploying such weapons. "De facto, a north European `nuclear fist’ is being established for priority projection of threats on Russia," Stepanov concluded.