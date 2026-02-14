US secretary of state says India willing to halt Russian oil imports

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that India had assured Washington of its "commitment" to refrain from buying Russian oil.

"The United States has imposed additional sanctions on Russia's oil. In our conversations with India, we've gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil. Europe has taken its set of steps moving forward," he said at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that no one besides US officials had spoken about India possibly halting Russian oil imports. He added that the Indian government never made such statements.