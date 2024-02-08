Russian envoy had ‘serious meetings’ in White House, Department of State on Il-76 tragedy

WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov had "serious meetings" with representatives of the US National Security Council and Department of State regarding the Il-76 terror attack on February 6.

"I will tell you frankly that it took time. However, two days ago, we were able to hold serious meetings with employees of the US National Security Council, as well as the US’ foreign policy agency," Antonov told reporters in Washington.

The envoy disclosed that he presented US officials with evidence confirming that the plane was downed by a US-made Patriot missile defense system.

According to Kelin, "the American interlocutors expressed their condolences regarding this incident.".