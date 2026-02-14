EU countries should fear officials in Brussels, not eastern neighbors — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, February 14. /TASS/. European Union member states should worry less about their eastern neighbors and more about EU leaders and officials in Brussels, as that is where the real threat to their sovereignty and independence comes from, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Those who value freedom should fear Brussels, not the countries of the East, they should be wary of Brussels," Orban said during a traditional speech in Budapest addressing the past year’s political results and the government’s plans for the near future. According to the prime minister, "Brussels is the real source of danger," because it seeks to take sovereign governments under its control.

Orban noted that the previous US administration under President Joe Biden interfered in Hungary’s internal affairs in a manner similar to the EU leadership today. The situation changed after the election of current President Donald Trump. "After his return to office, we agreed that Hungarians would walk down the main street of history again, while their opponents would be on the dirty side alley. And that is exactly what happened," Orban said.

"However, only half the work is done. Brussels’ repressive machine is still operating. Bribed politicians, journalists, judges - that is how Brussels acts today," he added. Orban recalled that European censorship was raised as an issue even during hearings in US Congress. He emphasized that his government would not tolerate it.