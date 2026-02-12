Yandex Turkiye released AI service to Turkish market

ANKARA, February 12. /TASS/. Yandex Turkiye has launched an AI service in the country that combines capabilities of a chat, an AI assistant and an AI search engine on the Internet.

The app combines capabilities of the chat with the AI assistance, the AI search on the Internet and certain agent scenarios, the press service of the Turkish company told TASS. "Key neural networks on which services in the app are functioning were adapted and additionally educated specifically for Turkey. They do not only understand Turkish but also local features of content consumption, domestic and working tasks of users," the press service added.

Creation of local super-apps is the trend of 2026 and the largest global Big Tech companies are already experimenting in this sphere, CEO of Yandex Turkiye Alexander Popovsky told TASS.

"The Yandex AI is based on a single input field that processes all user queries. It is a new window to the Internet that will become the daily companion," he added.