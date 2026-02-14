Hungary refuses to give up its EU veto rights — PM

BUDAPEST, February 14. /TASS/. Hungary will not abandon its independent stance in the European Union and will not allow its right of veto to be removed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a traditional speech in Budapest on the past year’s political results and the government’s plans for the near future.

This year, Orban’s address attracted particular attention as it came ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. One of the issues on the agenda of the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party concerns disagreements with EU leadership over the conflict in Ukraine. Budapest believes Brussels is attempting to strip Hungary of its right of veto in order to ensure Ukraine’s accession to the bloc. The ruling party says Brussels is seeking a change of leadership in Hungary by backing the opposition Tisza party.

However, Orban emphasized that Hungary will maintain its independent position on these issues despite pressure from Brussels. "An independent stance must be guarded like the apple of the eye," the prime minister said. He added that if the opposition party comes to power, it will "integrate Hungary into the common European foreign policy." "This must not happen. We will not allow our right of veto in the EU to be removed," Orban said.