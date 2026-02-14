China to become Washington’s strategic rival in this century — envoy to NATO

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. The United States believes that China will become its main strategic rival in this century, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told the Munich Security Conference.

"You know, we face a lot of challenge. I think it's an incredibly dangerous world right now. We have certainly an ascendant China that is going to be a strategic competitor of the United States for the next century," he said.

"How we respond to that is most likely to define where we end up as a country, and whether it's another century of America and and what we offer to the world, or whether it's a century of China and what they bring to the world," Whitaker added.