Top Saudi diplomat points to breakdown of Eurocentric rules-based world order

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. The breakdown of the Eurocentric rules-based order became clear to many countries long before the current conflicts, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said, addressing the Munich Security Conference.

"Obviously it came out of the crisis in Europe and World War I that World War II is what gave us the United Nations and the foundations of that world order, so fair enough, there was a certain Eurocentric or transatlantic focus. But the reality is, many of us have seen the breakdown of that rules-based order and the reality that might makes right being very much front and center well before the crisis," he pointed out.

According to the top Saudi diplomat, many countries have long been convinced that the current system of international relations "isn’t working, that it hasn’t delivered." He noted that the breakdown of international law had largely affected developing nations in the past two decades, while Europe and the US could stand aside. In his view, the conflict in Ukraine made it clear.