Russian troops liberate Doroshovka community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Doroshovka in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Doroshovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Turya, Sadki, Prokhody, Mogritsa and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Nechvolodovka, Kamenka, Dvurechnaya, Moskovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles, three Western-made field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Ivanopolye, Chasov Yar, Minkovka, Petrovka, Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Konstantinovka and Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, a HMMWV armored fighting vehicle and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Ulyanovka, Tarasovka, Zverevo, Novoekonomicheskoye, Alekseyevka, Mirolyubovka, Novoaleksandrovka and Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 450 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage among manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye, Zelyonoye Pole, Bogatyr, Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed enemy equipment and materiel depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye and Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 80 personnel, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, military equipment and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian Border Guard Service’s training center in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and a training center of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, a training center of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, sites for the launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 189 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 189 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed seven US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 189 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 54,368 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,081 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,553 multiple rocket launchers, 24,238 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,718 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.