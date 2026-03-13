UNESCO cannot send its experts to Middle East amid continuing hostilities

PARIS, March 13. /TASS/. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) cannot send its experts to the Middle East to assess the damage done to World Heritage sites amid the ongoing hostilities, a UNESCO spokesperson told TASS.

"Due to the rapidly changing circumstances and the intensity of ongoing hostilities in parts of the region, UNESCO is not currently in a position to dispatch experts to assess the damages on site," the spokesperson said, adding that the organization "continues its close collaboration with the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNITAR/UNOSAT) to jointly monitor the protection status of cultural properties using remote-sensing tools and satellite image analysis."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.