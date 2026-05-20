Russia remains reliable energy supplier amid Middle East crisis — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia remains a reliable supplier of resources amid the crisis in the Middle East, and China is a responsible consumer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during Russia-China talks in a narrow format.

"Amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, and China as a responsible consumer of these resources," Putin noted.

Putin said Russian-Chinese cooperation in the energy sector serves as a driving force of economic cooperation. He also said priority areas include "major joint projects in industry, agriculture, transport and advanced technology."

"Now, as agreed with Mr. President [Xi Jinping], we will begin our work by discussing key issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the economic sphere. We will then continue talks with the participation of delegations, as the chairman has just proposed," the Russian leader said.